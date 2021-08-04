Harris County residents have till August 9th to give feedback on I-45 expansion

A barrier is placed to prevent motorists from going near a massive breech in a earthen levee in South Texas south of the town of Palmview, as seen on April 14, 2021. The breech was made for construction crews building the border wall but construction has since been stopped. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials […]

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee is urging residents to weigh in on weather TxDOT’s Unified Transportation Project should continue to include funding the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP), or remove the project and its funding from the 10-year plan.

In response to this week’s public hearing on TxDOT’s UTP, Menefee stated, “TxDOT set up a sham ‘public input’ survey. The question on expanding I-45 gives residents only two options: keep the current design or remove the project and funding from TxDOT’s 10-year plan. This is a false choice, designed to trick residents into supporting TxDOT’s attempt to ram this project through. Thankfully, the residents participating in Monday night’s meeting saw through it and made it clear they reject this false choice. Residents deserve a meaningful public input process that allows them to express whether they want the project designed in a way that minimizes the impact to surrounding communities.”

Menefee is calling on residents to give their feedback on the NHHIP and the survey by Monday, August 9.

Residents can find the survey with this link , click in the general comment box on question 1, and provide feedback.