Harris & Travis Counties breaking voting records in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Voters are turning out in record numbers within two of the largest counties in Texas.

Travis County, Texas, has become a hot spot — for voters. Travis County is home to Austin, and has achieved a record-breaking 97% voter registration. It’s the 5th largest county in Texas at 1.2 million.

As of Tuesday, the Travis County Clerk said close to 36,000 people voted early in-person already.

Are you making your plan to #voteearly? Review the safety measures we're taking to keep voters and poll workers safe and send us your early voting pictures! #VoteTravis https://t.co/pwWiHsr8y1 — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) October 14, 2020

The Travis County Clerk has been very active on social media, encouraging voters to take action, linking to our Nexstar sister station KXAN, about “How Travis County is protecting voters” at the polls.

Locally, Harris County, the largest county in Texas, with a population of 4.7 million (and growing) hasn’t reported any problems at polling location, like neighboring Fort Bend County on its first day.

Compared to the 97% if registered voters in Travis County, Harris County had 33% of locals registered to vote in 2018, according to Texas Secretary of State records.

However, that hasn’t stopped Harris County from breaking record numbers at the polls during the first two days of early voting. On the first day of voting, when Harris County first broke voting records, she said “we’re just getting warmed up.”

Welcoming @DrBiden to Harris County. We broke voting records and made history today. And we're just getting warmed up. pic.twitter.com/91wVHy2pEJ — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) October 14, 2020

On the second day of early voting, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced via social media, that voters also turned out in record numbers.

The tally’s out! 114,996 votes were cast in person today in Harris County. In 2016, just over 100K people voted on the highest turnout day of early vote—the last day of early vote. We’ve blown past that number twice. Yesterday 128K and today almost 115K. Keep it up Harris County! — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) October 15, 2020

Doubling our previous turnout record wasn't an accident, it was access that is allowing us to harness the community's dedication to democracy. This was the result of our 30M investment in more: polling locations, hours of operation and staff.



If you build it, they will come. https://t.co/cTGnoxEqFR — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) October 14, 2020

Today is of course the third day of early voting.

Statewide, a record 16.9 million Texans are registered to vote in the November 3rd election. That’s up about 1.8 million since the 2016 presidential election.

