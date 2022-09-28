AUSTIN (KXAN) — British pop star Harry Styles did some “Late Night Talking” on Texas politics during night two of his “Love On Tour 2022” at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.

Before the start of his Monday show, “Signs of the Times” were displayed on Moody Center’s big screens, with a political message reading: “Together, we can end gun violence.” Below the quote was the logo for his worldwide tour, paired with a logo from Everytown — a research organization devoted to gun violence prevention in America.

Harry Styles Austin concert in Texas — home state of #Uvalde — showcasing a partnership ad with @Everytown and a message on gun violence pic.twitter.com/YAt4psuF0E — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) September 27, 2022

His concert comes four months after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, making it the largest school shooting in Texas history. Earlier Monday, the Uvalde community met with two Texas congressional delegates asking for federal support and pleading with the lawmakers to raise the age limit needed to purchase AR-15 style weapons, which the gunman purchased legally and used during the May 24 massacre.

The next photo showcased information on how to get registered to vote, as Texans are six weeks away from voting for leaders who will shape the laws in the state in the Nov. 8 election.

Styles kicked off opening remarks on night two of his short-term Austin residency with a message advocating for abortion access — telling a packed stadium of mostly young women that he believes they should have “the right to choose” what happens to their bodies.

Later during his setlist, Styles donned support for the LGBTQ+ community by wearing a pride flag during his song “Treat People with Kindness.”

Styles also gave a nod to the LGBTQ+ community and wore a pride flag during his song “Treat People with Kindness” pic.twitter.com/nweRYNSd1y — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) September 27, 2022

The Grammy Award-winning artist kicked off his six-night stint at Austin’s Moody Center on Sunday. Styles’ trip down south comes on the tail end of his historic, 15 consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Styles was honored with a banner that now hangs in MSG, making him one of only three musical artists to be recognized with the distinction.