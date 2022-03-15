HOUSTON (KIAH) — Students at Hartfield Elementary are studying weather, so when they requested a visit from Meteorologist Star Harvey she decided to go with her “HART”, accept the request and ended up falling in love with the students. Star says there’s a 100% chance her small but fierce new friends might give “me a run for her day job.”

The visit came after Magnet Coordinator and Science Administrator, Chante Gary at Hartsfield Elementary in Houston ISD requested Star come for a visit to their campus. Gary says that she wanted help to expose students to different aspects of education while also giving them a real-life experience on different contents in science.

TEACHERS: Star Harvey is taking requests for classroom visits for the new school year. Set up a date for a visit via email at sharvey@cw39.com or contact the CW39 Houston station at 713-781-3939.