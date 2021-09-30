Haunted Houstonoploy to open with frights, treats and more!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A life-sized “spook-tacular” event is opening this weekend in Houston.

Haunted Houstonopoly opens this Friday at 2501 Rice Boulevard in Houston, featuring a live-action Halloween experience that pairs a larger-than-life nostalgic board game dedicated to H-Town, with spooky fun for kids during the day and frightful nights for adults. Haunted Houstonopoly daytime experience welcomes little ones of all ages with plenty of Halloween photo ops to share and family-friendly fun.

Other dayside events include:

“Trunk or Treat” weekends all month long with spooky surprises

Costume contests

Pumpkin painting

Trick or treating, where kids collect candy and prizes as they make their way around the giant, 10,000-square-foot game board featuring Houston artists, celebrities, iconic landmarks, and events!

After sunset, Haunted Houstonopoly is transformed into an interactive fright fest, as haunted rooms open and creatures await in the darkness, to scare players as they roll the dice to make their way around the iconic game board. This interactive game is for players 16-and-older. Each session on the Houstonopoly board will last 1 hour and 15 minutes. For covid-19 measures, there will also be 15-minute closures between sessions to sanitize sets and wipe down any items touched by guests and staff. The price for daytime kid-friendly tickets starts at $20 and haunted night tickets for adults 16-and-over are $35.

Haunted Houstonopoly runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 and will be open Thursdays through Sundays.

Kid-friendly daytime hours start at 5:30 p.m. through 6:45 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. through 5:15 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. For adults, Haunted Nights runs from 7 p.m. until 9:45 p.m. on Thursdays and 5:30 p.m. through 11:15 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

Parking is free in the front, back and side lots of the building, along with street parking. There’s also a public parking garage across the street.

For more details on Haunted Houstonopoly or purchase tickets online visit houstonopoly.com.