Have you seen this suspect? Police need your help…

HOUSTON (CW39) — Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division need your help in finding a suspect wanted for Murder.

On Jan. 13 around 2 a.m., Kevin Villatoro shot and killed the victim in the 4200 block of Clay Hill Dr. Villatoro approached the victim and shot him in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Fugitive Kevin Villatoro is a white male, who is 22 years old, approximately 5 foot 9 inches, weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s). Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.