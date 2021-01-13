Have you seen this teen?

Katelyn Fox, runaway teen

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) The Harris County Sheriffs office is searching for a missing teen from Northwest Houston. 14-year-old Katelyn Fox was last seen in the 13000 block of Echo Landing in the Mills Run subdivision on Jan. 3,2021. She was wearing a light-colored shirt and pink pajama pants. Katelyn is 5 feet, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information Katelyn Fox whereabouts are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.