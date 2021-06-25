Hawaii to allow vaccinated mainland travelers to bypass pre-travel test, quarantine rules in July

by: Nexstar Media Wire

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Governor David Ige announced major changes on Thursday to the state’s emergency rules on travel and social gatherings.

With the state expected to have 60% of residents fully vaccinated by July 8, the governor believes restrictions currently in place may be relaxed.

Beginning July 8, Hawaii will accept vaccination records from other states and U.S. territories to allow fully vaccinated travelers to bypass pre-travel testing and quarantine rules.

Also effective on July 8, social gatherings will increase to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors statewide. This includes restaurants, which means they can increase to 75% capacity. The six-foot distance requirement between tables must still be enforced.

The indoor mask mandate will not change. Last month, the governor lifted the outdoor mask mandate ahead of Memorial Day weekend, following the news that Hawaii was among nine states that had given 70% of adult residents at least one shot against COVID-19.

