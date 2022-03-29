HOUSTON (KIAH) A wind advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. South winds could be up to near 25 mph. Maximum gusts could reach 40 mph, which could impact things around you home or small crafts along the shore.

South winds up to 25 knots are possible with just you know 35 knots that could cause rough waters and build seas up to 11 feet for our offshore waters.

SECURE FLYING OBJECTS

If you are home, be sure to secure loose objects in your yard or around your home. Smaller loose objects could have potential to blow around during the wind advisory through Tuesday evening.

There is also an increased fire danger with potential of spreading uncontrolled fire as strong winds moved through Southeast Texas.

RIP CURRENT SAFETY

Anyone swimming along the shore, be aware that a Rip Current Statement is in effect till 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected through the entire evening till 8 p.m…

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected mainly near the jetties and peers. Rip currents can sweep you away from shore into deep waters, so be very careful.

Safety measures include swimming near a lifeguard. If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float, swim in any direction following the shoreline if possible to improve likelihood towards safety.

KIAH

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Also, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect (since 7 a.m.) till at least 1 p.m. Wednesday. That could impact smaller vessels, so they should avoid the considerably hazardous marine conditions.