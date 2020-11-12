HCSO Deputy Johnny Tunches to be laid to rest Thursday after battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) – Funeral services for Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Tunches are set for Thursday, November 12th at Humble First Assembly of God located at 1915 FM 1960.

According to HCSO, Deputy Tunches, 56, passed away on Tuesday, November 3rd after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month.

Tunches was a 29-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and his most recent assignment was as a Contact Deputy in District 2. He began his career with HCSO in 1991 with a position at the Inmate Processing Center.

“Our Sheriff’s Office family mourns the death of Deputy John Tunches,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction. We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, who died on Tuesday after a courageous battle against #COVID19.



Deputy Tunches was a 29-year veteran of HCSO & was assigned as a Contract Deputy in @HCSO_D2Patrol https://t.co/KqQ3JiY9Y0 #hounews pic.twitter.com/Ee5eatMg47 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 3, 2020

Deputy Tunches is survived by his wife and his three daughters.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Social distancing will be enforced and face coverings will be required. The service is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The service will be live-streamed on the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The remains of fallen Deputy Johnny Tunches have arrived at Humble First Assembly of God. Public services will be streamed live on Facebook at 10 a.m. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Ge7GEjunu6 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 12, 2020

