HCSO Deputy Johnny Tunches to be laid to rest Thursday after battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) – Funeral services for Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Tunches are set for Thursday, November 12th at Humble First Assembly of God located at 1915 FM 1960.
According to HCSO, Deputy Tunches, 56, passed away on Tuesday, November 3rd after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month.
Tunches was a 29-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and his most recent assignment was as a Contact Deputy in District 2. He began his career with HCSO in 1991 with a position at the Inmate Processing Center.
“Our Sheriff’s Office family mourns the death of Deputy John Tunches,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction. We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched.”
Deputy Tunches is survived by his wife and his three daughters.
A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Social distancing will be enforced and face coverings will be required. The service is set to begin at 10 a.m.
The service will be live-streamed on the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.