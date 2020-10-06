ICYMI Headlines: Houston Covid Numbers Increase, Medication Drop Off, Failing Grades leads to in Person Classes

HOUSTON (CW39) First, President Trump waking up this morning , back at the White House, after leaving The Walter Reed Medical Center Monday Evening. Epidemiologists have expressed concerned that he’s returned to the White House, still battling Covid-19, and so soon after begin diagnosed. Some even becoming alarmed when he removed his mask on the staircase of the South Portico entrance for a photo op.

But, President Trump shared this video on twitter explaining his opinion on his condition.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton has your CW39 News headlines.

Here’s a look!

Next, There’s another increase in Covid Cases and Fatalities from Covid-19 in Houston.

A School District is taking drastic measures, after numerous students taking on-line classes are found to be failing.

Also, the First Harris County Deputy from the Sikh Community, gunned down during a traffic stop over a year ago, is being honored.

Finally, if you need to safely dispose of your unused or expired medication, Harris County Precinct 4 has a Free Program just for you. This Community Drive-Thru Event takes place in four locations.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10:30am to noon at George Bush Community Center, 6823 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, TX, 77379.

Friday, Oct. 9, at 2:30pm at Big Stone Lodge, 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX, 77373

Tuesday, Oct 13, from 11am to 1pm at Mangum-Howell Center, 2500 Frick Road, Hoston 77038

Thursday, Oct 29, from 1pm to 3pm at The MET Church, 12903 Jones Rd., Houston 77070

Registration is required and you’ll receive a pre-paid envelope to mail your unused and expired medications for proper disposal. Contact the Harris County Precinct Four Constable’s office for more information.