#ICYMI Headlines: Houston Covid Numbers Increase, Medication Drop Off, Failing Grades leads to in Person Classes

CW39

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) First, President Trump waking up this morning , back at the White House, after leaving The Walter Reed Medical Center Monday Evening. Epidemiologists have expressed concerned that he’s returned to the White House, still battling Covid-19, and so soon after begin diagnosed. Some even becoming alarmed when he removed his mask on the staircase of the South Portico entrance for a photo op.

But, President Trump shared this video on twitter explaining his opinion on his condition.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton has your CW39 News headlines.

Here’s a look!

Next, There’s another increase in Covid Cases and Fatalities from Covid-19 in Houston.

A School District is taking drastic measures, after numerous students taking on-line classes are found to be failing.

Also, the First Harris County Deputy from the Sikh Community, gunned down during a traffic stop over a year ago, is being honored.

Finally, if you need to safely dispose of your unused or expired medication, Harris County Precinct 4 has a Free Program just for you. This Community Drive-Thru Event takes place in four locations.

  • Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10:30am to noon at George Bush Community Center, 6823 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, TX, 77379.
  • Friday, Oct. 9, at 2:30pm at Big Stone Lodge, 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX, 77373
  • Tuesday, Oct 13, from 11am to 1pm at Mangum-Howell Center, 2500 Frick Road, Hoston 77038
  • Thursday, Oct 29, from 1pm to 3pm at The MET Church, 12903 Jones Rd., Houston 77070

Registration is required and you’ll receive a pre-paid envelope to mail your unused and expired medications for proper disposal. Contact the Harris County Precinct Four Constable’s office for more information.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

The Tropics

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss