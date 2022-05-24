HOUSTON (CW39) The local Senate Committee on Criminal Justice will hold a hearing in attempt to tackle rampant catalytic converter theft in Houston.

Senator John Whitmire and members of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, including other invited guests will hold an interim hearing in Houston to determine what actions are needed to aid law enforcement and stop catalytic converter theft and its related violence.

The hearing is scheduled for this Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Texas Department of Transportation Houston District Headquarters.

Those expected to testify that day are:

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Law enforcement officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety