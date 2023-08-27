HOUSTON (KIAH)– On August 23, the Houston SPCA, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and the Ponderosa Fire Department responded to a call concerning an emaciated dog.

The dog was unresponsive and found on a second-story apartment balcony in Northeast Houston. The apartment was located in the 900 block of Cypress Station. According to officials on scene, the dog wasn’t moving even when the rescue team reached the balcony.

We noticed the dog took a breath, so we moved quickly to get him off the balcony. Reporting cruelty made all the difference in getting him the help he desperately needed. Sergeant Joseph Soto with Harris County Precinct 1

The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 would like to thank the Houston Fire Department for their help in the rescue. Their quick response with a ladder to rescue the heat-distressed dog. If you notice any form of animal cruelty, please call 713-869-SPCA (7722) or file a report at houstonspca.org.