Heights Bar to Host Ida Relief Drive

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A bar in the Heights is collecting donated supplies and organize drivers to deliver the goods to Louisiana. Space Cowboy at the Heights House Hotel’s will be Thursday, September, 2nd. They are asking for non-perishable food items, bottled water, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, cleaning supplies, socks and underwear.

Chef Lyle Bento — whose mother is from Louisiana — will provide free red beans and rice to anyone who donates supplies. The supplies will be delivered to Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 3rd.

Space Cowboy also is providing a free meal to hurricane refugees who stay at the hotel. Space Cowboy and Trash Panda Drinking Club, both owned by Night Moves Hospitality, will offer a special charity cocktail through the month of September, with $1 from the sale of each charity cocktail used to buy additional donation supplies.