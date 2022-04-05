WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) After selling out in San Antonio this past weekend, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour of the West by rolling into the Houston area for two stops!

Houston: THIS Saturday, 4/9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Woodlands Mall near Pottery Barn & Shake Shack

Next Saturday, 4/16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Baybrook Mall near the lawn by Gloria's

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to NEW exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:

a NEW Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle (Debuting in Houston)

a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.