Help end drunk driving fatalities

HOUSTON (CW39) — Every hour a drunk driver kills someone in the U.S. However, as the new documentary “10,000 Lives” explains, those fatalities are 100% preventable. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke to the director of the powerful documentary “10,000 Lives” for tips on what we all can do to help… even if you don’t drink. To watch full documentary click HERE.

If the value of life isn’t enough to prevent people from drinking and driving maybe a fine and time behind bars will do the trick. The penalties for a first offense DWI in Texas are as follows:

First DWI Offense

Offense Level: Class B Misdemeanor

Class B Misdemeanor Maximum Fine: Up to $2,000

Up to $2,000 Jail Range: 72 hours to 180 days

72 hours to 180 days License Suspension: 90 to 365 days

For more on what the Houston Police Department is doing to prevent more drunk driving fatalities, Shannon spoke to a Sergeant with the HPD DWI Task Force, who also sits on the National Board Of Directors for Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD).