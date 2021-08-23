Henri brings more rain to New England while many are recovering

HOUSTON (CW39) Tropical storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island Sunday. It has since weakened in terms of the wind, but it’s still swirling in the Northeast, bringing more rounds of rain while many are in the process of recovering and cleaning up.

In our conversation with Michelle Muscatello, meteorologist at our Nexstar sister station in Rhode Island, she says that 40,000 are still without power this morning. Also, a flash flood watch is in effect as another 1-3″ of rain will be possible on top of areas that already saw 2-3″ of rain. This could lead to localized street flooding in poor drainage areas.

Henri departs over the next 24 hours, but as dry weather returns, so does the heat as parts of southern New England may see highs near 90. For those without power for days, the heat could be difficult to handle.

