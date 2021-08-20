Henri will end a 30-year hurricane drought in New England

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON (CW39) The Friday 10 a.m. update on Henri still shows it strengthening to a hurricane before making landfall on Sunday. In the attached video, our Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger speaks with Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello at our Nexstar sister station in Rhode Island.

New England hurricanes have certainly happened before, but it is rare. In fact, it has been 30 years since a hurricane passed through New England (Bob in 1991).

Digging a bit deeper to give you some context in the Northeast, the image below shows all hurricanes on record that have crossed a 100 mile-wide circle centered over Rhode Island.

Hurricane watches have been issued for parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. These will change to warnings as the storm nears.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston

LATEST VIDEO

Houston's 100 degree statistics

New England's 30-year hurricane drought ends Sunday with Henri

Weekend grill forecast

Heat index could potential reach 108 degrees this weekend

How will Hurricane Grace impact South Texas?

UPDATE- CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

In route to ..Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

HISD holding Bi-lingual phone bank for start of school

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

Exclusive Furniture Gives Back

CW SHOW "Coroner" Interview Cast w/ Sharron Melton

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

WEEKEND WEATHER

NATIONAL ADVISORIES OVERVIEW

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss