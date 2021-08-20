Henri will end a 30-year hurricane drought in New England

HOUSTON (CW39) The Friday 10 a.m. update on Henri still shows it strengthening to a hurricane before making landfall on Sunday. In the attached video, our Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger speaks with Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello at our Nexstar sister station in Rhode Island.

New England hurricanes have certainly happened before, but it is rare. In fact, it has been 30 years since a hurricane passed through New England (Bob in 1991).

Digging a bit deeper to give you some context in the Northeast, the image below shows all hurricanes on record that have crossed a 100 mile-wide circle centered over Rhode Island.

Hurricane watches have been issued for parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. These will change to warnings as the storm nears.