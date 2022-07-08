DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking to retire soon, there are plenty of great options to do so in Texas.
According to GOBankingRates.com, “The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 — double that for a couple.”
The website did a study looking at 15 places in Texas, where you can live off social security alone. Here is their list:
- Longview
- Average Rent: $888
- College Station
- Average Rent: $843
- San Angelo
- Average Rent: $871
- Abilene
- Average Rent: $838
- El Paso
- Average Rent: $901
- Midland
- Average Rent: $717
- San Antonio
- Average Rent: $1,029
- Victoria
- Average Rent: $865
- Lubbock
- Average Rent: $758
- Killeen
- Average Rent: $747
- Odessa
- Average Rent: $526
- Tyler
- Average Rent: $1,063
- Corpus Christi
- Average Rent: $975
- Sherman
- Average Rent: $902
- Austin
- Average Rent: $1,440
For the full report, visit GOBankingRates.com.