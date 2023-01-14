HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

This includes the schedule for local bus, park & ride, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers with also have access to METRO’s Customer Service Call Center. To speak with a representative, call or text 713-635-4000.

However, customers will not be able to utilize METROLift Reservations, METRO RideStores, lost & found, or the Customer Service officers, as they will all be closed.