HOUSTON (KIAH) —‘Giving Tuesday’ is celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a way to spread generosity to nonprofits giving back to communities in need. If you’re looking for an organization to support, here are a few nonprofits asking for your help:

Houston Humane Society – Support animals and help put an end to Houston’s growing overpopulation crisis. With the community’s help, almost one million pet meals were donated to struggling families, more than 9,500 surgeries were performed, almost 47,000 lifesaving vaccines and 70,438 animals were served. Support HHS by donating to its Amazon wish list, purchase a special edition ‘Give Today, Fix Tomorrow’ T-shirt to help Houston animals, adopt or foster an animal for the holidays and volunteer.

Houston SPCA– The Houston SPCA works to put animals in safe, forever loving homes. Donations from Giving Tuesday will help them to be prepared to help the thousands of animals that come into their care. On top of dogs and cats in its care, a record-breaking 13,000+ sick, orphaned or injured native wildlife come into the SPCA's Wildlife Center this year. Want to help? Consider donating, volunteering, adopting!

New Hope Housing– gives families and individuals opportunities to have a home regardless of social status, income or age. NHH made a goal to raise $30,000 today to invest in housing communities for those in need of a home. Its campaign, #GiveMoreHope encourages donors, family members and members of the community to contribute in any way they can for however much they can. Every bit counts. Thanks to days like ‘Giving Tuesday,’ more meals and housing can be provided to over 1,600 families and individuals overcoming homelessness and housing instability.

HITS Theatre– This theatre provides theater arts classes taught by professionals in the industry of acting, dancing, and singing for grades K-12. On Giving Tuesday, donors can contribute to the annual fund (aid for facility renovations and operational support), scholarship fund (helps reduce tuition for students. This year alone, 80 scholarships were awarded to students for a total of $32,000 thanks to generous donations) or rainy day fund (unexpected challenges for students through their theater education).

Texas Litter Control– TLC is a low-cost neuter and spay clinic that helps animals find loving homes and help educate the community to help control Houston's overpopulation issue. There are several ways to support by Following, Liking & Sharing TLC on social media, shop at its TLC Resale Shop and by making a donation.

If you’re looking for additional opportunities to give, charitynavigator.org is a good search tool to help you find other nonprofits out there.