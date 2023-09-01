HOUSTON (KIAH)– There are more than 55 shelters in the Greater Houston area and only 32 are no-kill. Based on PetFinder, there are currently more than 7,800 pets available for adoption in Houston. As an effort to alleviate the strain on animal shelters, Best Friends Animal Society is urging Houstonians to “Adopt Local” from a Houston shelter this September.

Adopt Local, a month-long initiative created to help take Houston to no-kill status is a goal in animal welfare that means saving every dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved. Shelters across the city and throughout surrounding areas are at or over capacity while adoptions are not keeping up with the need. To save more lives and make Houston a no-kill city, community members must help locals through adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, and advocating for Houston dogs and cats.

Credit: Best Friends Animal Society

“We’re thrilled to bring together Houston shelters, rescue groups, other animal welfare organizations and passionate individuals, to gain community support and get as many dogs and cats as possible adopted this September,” said Sophia Proler, Regional Director, South Central, Best Friends Animal Society. “We know that local shelters throughout Texas continue to experience lifesaving setbacks and in the Houston area alone, more than 4,000 animals were killed last year. Saving dogs and cats is the responsibility of everyone in our community. We want Houstonians to open their hearts and homes by choosing adoption to help make our city no-kill.”

Credit: Best Friends Animal Society/BARC

Best Friends hopes that the community will come together to save animal lives to help make a difference. Animal shelters and their staff can only keep lifesaving programs running if the community supports and participates to help make no-kill possible.

The Adopt Local initiative runs September 1-30. To learn more, visit bfas.org/adoptlocalhouston.



