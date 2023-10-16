HOUSTON (CW39) – On Friday, October 13, Hermann Park Conservancy (HPC) and the Houston Parks & Recreation Department (HPARD), hosted the official ribbon cutting for the McWilliams Dog Park, a new off leash dog park along Brays Bayou.

Now open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (closed Mondays for maintenance), the over two-acre McWilliams Dog Park is located between South MacGregor Way and Brays Bayou. The $2 million McWilliams Dog Park is the first completed project as part of the Conservancy’s Play Your Park campaign, a $54 million campaign set for completion next year. The opening of the McWilliams Dog Park answers a resounding call from the public for an amenity like this to be available in Hermann Park for the community to enjoy.

“With tails wagging and hearts brimming with excitement, we are so happy to declare the McWilliams Dog Park officially open,” said Doreen Stoller, president of Hermann Park Conservancy. “From that very first email requesting a dog park during our master planning process, to this highly anticipated moment, the journey has been a community-driven endeavor. With our official ribbon cutting event, we invite Park visitors and their furry friends to romp, play, and forge new friendships at the McWilliams Dog Park for many years to come.”

Designed by Houston-based landscape architecture firm Lauren Griffith Associates—the same firm that renovated Hermann Park’s trail system in 2011—the McWilliams Dog Park increases access to Hermann Park and flows seamlessly into its existing public spaces. Highlights include: one of the largest interactive dog park water features in the city; separate areas for small and large breeds; surface-level parking; natural shade and beautiful plantings; and placement on an elevated site, free from flooding.

“The McWilliams Dog Park is one of the City’s most highly anticipated projects for pet lovers,” said Chris Carroll, deputy director of greenspace management, Houston Parks & Recreation Department. “This dog park is sure to become a destination stop for anyone in Houston who wants to see their beloved pets enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience. Thank you to the Hermann Park Conservancy for leading this effort. Houston is a better place because of it.”