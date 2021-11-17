HFD shares thanksgiving cooking safety tips

HFD says the number one reason for house fire’s on thanksgiving is people were not paying attention to what they were cooking in the kitchen

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Fire Department is committed to making sure every Houston home that’s cooking a turkey knows exactly how to do it. For example, it may be nice to have your kids and pets around while you are cooking it might be safer to have them away from the kitchen.

So normally the fire splashes and then someone is burned and that is when we come out in the ambulance and treat hair burns, they may have inhaled some of the fire and have lung damage Ronald Harrison, Firefighter

Even if you do have a small fire and put it out with you fire extinguisher you should still call 911 Abby Cortez, Firefighter

Cortez says and if you don’t have a fire extinguisher never try to put a fire out with water or a blanket.

HFD says every thanksgiving they are prepared to assist any accidents but they also have a lot to be thankful for.

Every thanksgiving, the people they’ve helped bring meals to the station sometimes bring enough food to have a thanksgiving feast.

For a fireman, I think that is the greatest reward is to know you’re actually impacting lives we believe that is what we are doing and we enjoy what we are doing but it’s always great when someone comes back and says thanks for doing what you do Ronald Harrison, Firefighter