HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has issued a burn ban days before the July 4th holiday.

Hidalgo took to Twitter to announce the ban with the following:

A burn ban is now in effect in Harris County. We’re at risk of wildfires with a drought index of 681 compared to ~300 June 2021. No outdoor burning other than grilling or welding. Please be careful. In a drought, sparks, cigarette butts, etc. can burn quickly. Report fires to 911. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo