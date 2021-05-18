High school softball player hits for the cycle twice, pitches no-hitter in doubleheader

by: Van Tate,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jazmyn Griego had never hit for the cycle in her softball career until last Saturday. Then the Albuquerque High sophomore did it twice as AHS swept Santa Fe in a doubleheader.

That is enough of a story to get a few stares, but it goes even deeper. Griego also pitched a no-hitter in the second game. To recap her Saturday, Griego hit for the cycle twice and pitched a no-hitter on the same day.

“I was pretty shocked and that was the best softball performance I put on in a while,” said Griego. “I mean, best I ever put on. I don’t think I’ve ever done that in two games in a weekend.”

Griego’s coach, Dominic Abeyta, said he had never seen anything like the performance that Griego had last weekend.

“To hit for two cycles and then have a no-hitter perfect game … she had no walks, no-hitter so, that’s what made it the no-hitter perfect game,” said Abeyta. “You know, it’s an all-around perfect performance by her.”

In her no-hitter, Griego struck out nine batters. Both games only lasted four innings because AHS was up by a 15 run margin, winning the first game 16-1 and the second 17-0.

Coach Abeyta said he was checking with the New Mexico Activities Association to see if Griego’s feat had ever been accomplished. He also wants to check in with Guinness Book of World Records.

