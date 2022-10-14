The suspect ran through numerous lights as Constables tried to pull the suspect over

HOUSTON (KIAH) A quite afternoon in the Houston area was turned upside down, as a highspeed chase took over a neighborhood area.

It started just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th. A Sergeant with the Harris County Precinct four Constables office was patrolling in the area in the of 21100 Fox Walk Trail. When the Sergeant noticed a suspicious vehicle and approached it, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The suspect ran through numerous lights while the attempted traffic stop was taking place. Constables were finally able to make the person in the vehicle stop, in the 3100 block of FM 1960.

Harris Co. Constable, Precinct 4

The driver was 40 year old Justin Steward. The Constables Office says Steward displayed several signs of intoxication and officials conducted a Field Sobriety Test. It was determined that Steward was intoxicated.

Harris Co. Constable Precinct 4

He’s now been charged with Evading and Driving While Intoxicated. His Bond has been set at $10,100.