A second suspect is still on the loose

HOUSTON (KIAH) It started off as a suspicious vehicle lurking around a construction vehicle, on October 11th in Harris County. A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy was on patrol in the 14100 block of Ella Boulevard.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, now parked by a construction truck, he noticed a man inside. That driver quickly took off, at a high rate of speed.

The driver refused to stop leading to that high speed pursuit. The driver soon lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Both the driver and a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run to a nearby apartment complex.

But, the driver was soon captured and identified as 29 year old Adrian Joseph.

Constable Mark Herman says “Adrian Joseph was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Evading Arrest in a motor vehicle and Theft.” Joseph’s bond has been set at $7,500.

The investigation also revealed that an employee at the original scene told deputies that a Digi Trak electronic device was stolen from the construction truck. Deputies are also investigating to apprehend the second suspect.