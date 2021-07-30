High-speed pursuit ends in Loving County, Midland man arrested

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man has been arrested in Loving County following a high-speed police pursuit that began in Ector County.

Tyler Christopher Akins, 30, has been charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

The chase began around 8:00 p.m. on July 29 in Ector County. The chase continued through Winkler County where deputies from WCSO took over, and ended in Loving County at a lease off Cattleguard Road, five miles north of State Highway 302, according to a Facebook post. A gun was found and seized by law enforcement at the scene. Sheriff’s Offices from three counties as well as Texas Game Warden assisted in the pursuit.

Akins has been transported to the Winkler County Detention Center. Out of county charges are pending.