Wind Advisory will be in effect for much of the area throughout the day on Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The strong cold front is on schedule to move into and through the area early Saturday morning and is now expected to be off the coast before sunrise Saturday. Some rain is expected to develop along the front (especially as the boundary gets closer to the coast), but rainfall totals will be very low.

Strong and gusty northwest winds will develop behind the front and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for much of the area throughout the day on Saturday. Parts of the area (especially near and at the coast/ beaches) will probably need to have their advisory extended into Saturday evening.

Saturday`s high temperatures will occur before sunrise as much colder air sweeps into the area during the day with readings falling into the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be on the cold side with low temperatures ranging from upper 20s to around 30 well inland to the upper 30s at the coast, highs are expected in the 50s for Sunday afternoon. Wind chills will be around ten degrees colder!