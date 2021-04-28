Higher Chances of Fires in Texas this Summer

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Drought levels are higher, more properties are at extreme risk and the 2021 wildfire season is already forecast to be worse than previous years.
Analysts at QuoteWizard found that 7.2% of properties in Texas are facing extreme wildfire risk this year. And that 39.6% of Texas is already experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought – that`s 31.9 percentage points higher than this time last year.

High levels of drought are especially concerning given the growing number of wildfire disaster declarations. QuoteWizard found there were 363 FEMA Wildfire Disaster declarations from 1980-1999 and 2,016 from 2000 – 2019.

This uptick is especially noticeable in Texas and California where many of the country’s wildfires take place.

States with the most wildfire risk and damage

State% of state properties at extreme wildfire risk% of state experiencing severe drought in 2021FEMA wildfire disaster declarations since 2000
1. Montana28.50%18.70%126
2. Idaho26.20%5.50%34
3. Colorado16.90%61.70%138
4. California15.00%77.00%321
5. New Mexico14.60%99.40%53
6. Wyoming14.10%46.50%20
7. Utah13.90%98.10%32
8. Oklahoma9.20%8.50%190
9. Oregon9.00%42.60%81
10. Arizona8.50%94.60%62

More info at https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/how-does-homeowners-insurance-cover-wildfire-damage-and-destruction

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss