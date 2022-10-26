With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Houston using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Grotto Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4715 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77027

#29. El Tiempo Cantina- Washington

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5602 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-5135

#28. Rainbow Lodge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2011 Ella Blvd at East TC Jester, Houston, TX 77008-2701

#27. Brenner’s on the Bayou

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 Birdsall St, Houston, TX 77007-8022

#26. Backstreet Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019-3609

#25. Hugo’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (906 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3728

#24. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010

#23. Steak 48

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4444 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77027

#22. Pappas Burger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5815 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77057

#21. Caracol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700

#20. Brennan’s of Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (990 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006-6692

#19. Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4704

#18. The Breakfast Klub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (892 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002-9505

#17. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,609 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8250 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063-2702

#16. Etoile Cuisine et Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd Suite 11, Houston, TX 77056-3223

#15. Masraff’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 9655 Katy Fwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77024-1382

#14. State Of Grace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3258 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1002

#13. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5365 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

#12. Taste of Texas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,897 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10505 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1001

#11. BCN Taste & Tradition

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Spanish

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4210 Roseland St, Houston, TX 77006-5516

#10. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (798 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5350 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056-5403

#9. Pinkerton’s Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3606

#8. Xochi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1777 Walker St Suite A, Houston, TX 77010-5023

#7. Uchi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (853 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3920

#6. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (923 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5616

#5. Mezza Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Fusion

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-4559

#4. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (634 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 12848 Queensbury Ln Suite 200, Houston, TX 77024

#3. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,249 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5839 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

#2. Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

#1. La Griglia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (509 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2002 West Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

