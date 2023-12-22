HOUSTON (KIAH) Don’t ask for his address.

Frankie To-ong, AKA H-Town Frankie, doesn’t want his neighborhood flooded by people hoping to see his elaborate Christmas lights display.

The best way is to see it online like millions of people have around the world.

His 15,000 RGB pixels (lights) can shine in any color and flash at will making for a festive scene befitting the holiday season.

But where Frankie separates himself from other light shows is his sequences featuring hip hop, R&B, and rap music — most of it from his heyday, DJ’ing while in college in the late ’90s.

“Think of it this way, when people go to a holiday party, it will start off with Christmas carols and stuff,” To-ong said. “But if there’s a DJ and a dance floor, dance music comes. So that’s kind of my thing.”

His display has gotten the attention of celebrities on social media.

Houston rapper Bun B even paid a visit to his house recently and performed along with the light show.

Frankie has lots of motivations for his variety of displays — some traditional, and some not so much.

“In the neighborhood, it’s for the kids,” he said. “I do a hospital show. That’s for the kids and the patients. The ones that you see on social media, that’s really for — to see how creative I can get where people like it. I’m not just trying to be viral. I’m trying to showcase what I have — my passion for music and creativity.”