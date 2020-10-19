HISD begins in-person class on Monday

HOUSTON (CW39)- Thousands of HISD students are getting back into the routine of heading into to a school building as HISD starts in-person school on Monday, October 19th.

Throughout the day Monday, HISD board members and Interim Superintendent Dr.Grenita Lathan will make stops at schools around town. CW39’s Courtney Carpenter joined them on a few stops Monday morning.

Each student is getting their temperature checked before heading into the classroom today. At the door, they get a sticker that says “screened” to help everyone keep track. @HoustonISD @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/iNnk2CW2LU — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 19, 2020

At Young Elementary School, Dr. Lathan spoke about HISD’s mobile health app and about transportation and safety measures they are taking for bus riders.

HISD announced earlier this month that bus service is limited due to social distancing. Buses will run at half capacity with only 26 students on board. For now, service is limited to students in special education, students who are homeless and elementary and specialty school students.

The students who ride the bus will have to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and scan their badges before getting on the bus.

DYK? Each @HISDSchoolBus is equipped with hand sanitizer. Students must sanitize their hands and scan their badge before they board the bus. All must wear masks and sit one per seat by the window. ✅ out this video to prepare for a safe bus ride. https://t.co/cenW3vSqQA — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) October 18, 2020

Bus drivers will also be wearing masks, face shields and gloves and the district says the buses will be deep cleaned and disenfected at the end of each week.

At Booker T. Washington High School, the group visited with a few engineering students who designed custom face shields. Dr. Lathan said the district is expecting nearly 60% of students to return for the start of in-person school. Parents will have the choice to send their students to school face-to-face again after this grading period is over.

Next, the group visited Eliot Elementary School and showed some of the daily cleaning measures they will be taking in an effort to keep everyone healthy and safe during COVID-19.

Our third stop of the day is @EliotElementary! About 48% of the students at this campus returned for the first day of in-person school today. Here’s a look at how they have the cafeteria set up for social distancing. @CW39Houston @HoustonISD pic.twitter.com/FFQVfuiROc — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 19, 2020