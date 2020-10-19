HISD begins in-person class on Monday

HOUSTON (CW39)- Thousands of HISD students are getting back into the routine of heading into to a school building as HISD starts in-person school on Monday, October 19th.
Throughout the day Monday, HISD board members and Interim Superintendent Dr.Grenita Lathan will make stops at schools around town. CW39’s Courtney Carpenter joined them on a few stops Monday morning.
At Young Elementary School, Dr. Lathan spoke about HISD’s mobile health app and about transportation and safety measures they are taking for bus riders.
HISD announced earlier this month that bus service is limited due to social distancing. Buses will run at half capacity with only 26 students on board. For now, service is limited to students in special education, students who are homeless and elementary and specialty school students.
The students who ride the bus will have to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and scan their badges before getting on the bus.
Bus drivers will also be wearing masks, face shields and gloves and the district says the buses will be deep cleaned and disenfected at the end of each week.
At Booker T. Washington High School, the group visited with a few engineering students who designed custom face shields. Dr. Lathan said the district is expecting nearly 60% of students to return for the start of in-person school. Parents will have the choice to send their students to school face-to-face again after this grading period is over.
Next, the group visited Eliot Elementary School and showed some of the daily cleaning measures they will be taking in an effort to keep everyone healthy and safe during COVID-19.