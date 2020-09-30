HISD Board of Education to host virtual community meetings, literacy summit

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Independent School District‘s Board of Education will host two community virtual meetings and a literacy summit to set new district goals for students. The meetings are open to the public. Trustees are scheduled to vote on the goals during a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Once adopted by the board, the goals will last five years and will focus on early childhood literacy, early childhood math, college, careers and military readiness. The board will also vote on new constraints — which outline parameters the superintendent must adhere to while working toward achieving the goals.

“I encourage all HISD parents to participate in these important discussions,” HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said. “This is an opportunity for the public to provide input on the specific areas it believes the district should prioritize. I want to thank trustees for facilitating these virtual meetings.”

The literacy summit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 and is intended to assist parents of students who may be struggling with reading and provide an opportunity for trustees and broader community partners to take part in this conversation.

Below are the details for the HISD Board’s virtual literacy summit and goal-setting community meetings:

HISD Board of Education Virtual Literacy Summit:

Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to noon

Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/3301GRN

Virtual Community Meeting 1:

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/2RYk5br

Virtual Community Meeting 2:

Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/340isPX