HISD Board votes to give teacher pay raises for 2021-2022 academic year

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston ISD Board voted to give teachers a $2,500 a year pay raise.

The Board of Education voted unanimously and approved a $2.2 billion budget for the 2021-2022 school year, which includes an amendment for a $2,500 pay raise in addition to the step increase for employees on the teacher pay scale schedule.

The Board of Education adopted an amendment that instructs the administration to bring a new budget amendment before the board with additional teacher pay raises and to develop a multi-year strategy to maintain and sustain a competitive teacher pay with our region in the August regular board meeting.

The budget also includes raises for elementary school principals and all assistant principals/deans.

The tax rate in the budget is slated to be a maximum of $1.1284 per $100 of property valuation, down from last year’s $1.1331.

Under the State of Texas’ formula, school districts send some of their local property tax revenue to the state if they have excess revenue above what they are entitled to under the current school finance system.

For the 2021-2022 budget, HISD is expecting to send about $213 million back to the Texas Education Agency, which will be re-distributed to schools across the state to fund overall public education.