HISD Limited Capacity Bus Routes

A school bus driver in Longview, Washington, faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a child who had just gotten off the bus called 911, claiming the driver was intoxicated, police said.

HOUSTON (CW39) — There will be limited bus capacity for Houston ISD students returning for in-person learning next week.

The district Transportation Services announced it’s finalizing bus routes for eligible riders who have indicated to the district they plan on returning.

They’re also preparing to notify parents of the assigned routes.

The school bus services will resume on October 19th at half capacity, with just 26 students.

HISD officials say to accommodate the reduced capacity, the bus service will be limited to special education, homeless, elementary, and specialty school students.

They may also provide service for some students in middle school, as well as those who live along high-risk routes if resources are available.

Right now, there are no bus routes for high school students, but they could come if health conditions improve and bus capacity increases.

For students returning, there are some safety requirements to know before boarding the bus. Students are required to wear masks, sanitize their hands, and maintain physical distancing — sitting one per seat by the window.

Drivers must also wear masks, face shields, gloves and sanitize the bus after every student drop off. They’ll also open six bus windows whenever possible, to help with ventilation.

Another note for HISD parents – The Safe bus tracking app is no longer available. Instead, make sure your child uses their bus badge. It provides real time ridership data and allows parents who sign up for the service to get notifications every time their child gets on and off the bus.

Parents sending their kids back to school can also track the latest Covid-19 cases within the district, with its online dashboard.

It was developed using Texas Education Agency guidelines for reporting COVID-19. It will be updated daily, allowing users to review student and staff data by location and districtwide.

To view the COVID-19 dashboard, go to https://www.houstonisd.org/COVID19Dashboard. For more information on HISD’s reopening plan, visit HoustonISD.org/Reopening or download the HISD Communicable Disease Plan at HoustonISD.org/CDP.