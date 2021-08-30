HISD Mask Mandate Ruling

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) -A Texas County judge has upheld the Houston Independent School District mask mandate, ruling that the district can continue mandating masks to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

The judge`s ruling extends a temporary restraining order banning Governor Abbott from enforcing his prohibition on mask mandates in Texas schools.

“The court has made the right decision. I believe wearing masks make our students and staff safer,” said HISD Superintendent Millard House II. “This is not just an organizational decision, it’s a personal decision for me as a parent. I have two children in HISD and the rapid spread of COVID-19 is concerning to me and thousands of other parents.”

HISD is joining 19 other Texas independent school districts seeking injunction that will provide local control for districts that educate nearly 1,000,000 students across the State of Texas, including 500,000 students under the age of 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated.