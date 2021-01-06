HISD Neighborhood Supersites resume weekly community distributions

HOUSTON (CW39) The winter break is over and kids are back in school, so HISD is re-starting its weekly Neighborhood Supersite community distribution program.

The January supersites will kick off on Wednesday, Jan 6, at Barnett Stadium from 2 to 6 p.m. Another three supersites will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 at Hattie Mae White and Hexser T. Holliday Food Services support centers and Sugar Grove Academy. All sites provide seven days’ worth of student meals and family food boxes from the Houston Food Bank.

January Neighborhood Supersite Distribution Schedule

Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive

Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.

Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.

Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme

Community food and supplies are available to all. Student meals are available to any child between 1 and 18. Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district.

For a complete list of distribution times and locations, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals. Families are encouraged to check the website for temporary closures before going to the distribution location.