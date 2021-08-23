HISD partners with “Safe Walk Home Northside” for Back-to-School event

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – On Monday morning, Houston Independent School District (HISD) partnered with a local organization, “Safe Walk Home Northside”, for a safety event to kick off the school year.

The district wants to make sure students are safe during the commute to and from school; Especially, for the kids that walk home.

Nearly five years ago, the organization “Safe Walk Home Northside” was founded after an 11-year-old student was stabbed to death while walking home.

Now, the organization continues its mission of making the community safe for students. On the first day of school, Marshall Middle School hosted the “Back-to-School” event with “Safe Walk Home Northside”. There was a parade of police officers to greet the children as they walked into the building. Each student also received a gift bag.

Community leaders such as HISD Trustee Elizabeth Santos and Congress Member Sheila Jackson Lee, along with a few others were expected to be in attendance.

