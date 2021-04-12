HISD Police getting bullet proof vests for K-9 companions

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Independent School District Police Department s K-9s Boni and Thor will receive bullet- and stab-protective vests, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Boni s vest is sponsored by Kathleen Pellissier of Temecula, Calif., and will be embroidered with "Honoring those who served and sacrificed." K-9 Thor s vest will be embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Teresa.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.



Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,247 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc., provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.