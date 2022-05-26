HOUSTON (KIAH) Amid the tragedy in Uvalde, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) is revaluating safety measures in schools. HISD uses Sandy Hook Say Something App. The training is provided to 6th through 12th graders but is available to all students and parents.

The ‘Say Something’ program instills three steps:

How to look for warning signs and threats How to act immediately How to tell a trusted adult

“Parents, unfortunately, poured their final bowl of cereal, watch their kids tie their shoes for the last time; grief, as we all know, overwhelms the soul,” said Millard House, HISD Superintendent.

HISD will continue annual active shooting training and continue working on beefing up the response team.

For more information, click here.