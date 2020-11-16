HISD to unveil holiday greeting card winner today!

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston ISD will unveil the winners of its 2020 holiday greeting card student art competition on Nov. 16 at 12:30 p.m. This year, 18 students from HISD elementary, middle, and high schools have been named finalists out of 99 student entries.
During a ceremony at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, the winning holiday cards will be announced by HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, who will select a winner from each school level. The ceremony will be streamed live at HISD TV and Facebook Live.
You can purchase the holiday cards here.