HISD to unveil holiday greeting card winner today!

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston ISD will unveil the winners of its 2020 holiday greeting card student art competition on Nov. 16 at 12:30 p.m. This year, 18 students from HISD elementary, middle, and high schools have been named finalists out of 99 student entries.

During a ceremony at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, the winning holiday cards will be announced by HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, who will select a winner from each school level. The ceremony will be streamed live at HISD TV and Facebook Live.

Sugar Grove MS – Milcah Iyob

TH Rogers – Allie Ma

Wheatley HS – Esther Sanchez

Houston MSTC – Viviana Perez

Wharton Academy K-8 – Michell Garcia

Carnegie Vanguard HS – Katharine Rubio

Scroggins ES – Giselle Mares

Garden Oaks Magnet – Tamalpriya Kurusamy

Blackshear ES – Jada Jefferson

Crespo ES – Ediel Chavez

Baylor College MS – Nora Gwyn

Young Women’s College Prep – Antonia Moreno

South Early College – Nylene Hurtado

TH Rogers – Becky Nguyen

Ortiz MS – Andrea Perez

Austin HS – Jayla Harvest

Liberty HS – Gabriela Ramirez

Red ES – Abigail Barr

You can purchase the holiday cards here.