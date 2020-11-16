HISD to unveil holiday greeting card winner today!

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston ISD will unveil the winners of its 2020 holiday greeting card student art competition on Nov. 16 at 12:30 p.m. This year, 18 students from HISD elementary, middle, and high schools have been named finalists out of 99 student entries.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

During a ceremony at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, the winning holiday cards will be announced by HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, who will select a winner from each school level. The ceremony will be streamed live at HISD TV and Facebook Live.

  • Sugar Grove MS – Milcah Iyob
  • TH Rogers – Allie Ma
  • Wheatley HS – Esther Sanchez
  • Houston MSTC – Viviana Perez
  • Wharton Academy K-8 – Michell Garcia
  • Carnegie Vanguard HS – Katharine Rubio
  • Scroggins ES – Giselle Mares
  • Garden Oaks Magnet – Tamalpriya Kurusamy
  • Blackshear ES – Jada Jefferson
  • Crespo ES – Ediel Chavez
  • Baylor College MS – Nora Gwyn
  • Young Women’s College Prep – Antonia Moreno
  • South Early College – Nylene Hurtado
  • TH Rogers – Becky Nguyen
  • Ortiz MS – Andrea Perez
  • Austin HS – Jayla Harvest
  • Liberty HS – Gabriela Ramirez
  • Red ES – Abigail Barr

You can purchase the holiday cards here.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss