HISD resumes weekly food distributions

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston Independent School District’s Nutrition Services is re-starting its weekly Neighborhood Supersite community distribution program to ensure students and families have access to good food.

All sites will provide seven days’ worth of student meals and family food boxes from the Houston Food Bank.

January Neighborhood Supersite Distribution Schedule includes:

Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive

Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.

Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.

Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme

Student meals are available to any child between the ages of 1 and 18. Families must either have children in their vehicle, provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district.

For a complete list of distribution times and locations, click here.