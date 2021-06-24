Historic heat wave heading for the Pacific Northwest

HOUSTON – A shift in the weather pattern across the country will bring record heat to the northwest U.S. this weekend.

Over the next few days, we’re going to see strong high pressure deliver triple-digit heat as far north as Seattle. At the same time, low pressure sets up in the central part of the country, setting the stage for a stormy weather pattern that lasts through at least the first half of next week.

Back to the heat, Sunday of this upcoming weekend is when the worst of the heat will occur in the Northwest. Portland, for example, could break the record for all-time hottest temperature, which is 107°. The forecast calls for a high around 107-110.

You’ll remember last week, we were talking about Las Vegas, for example, being one degree shy of their all time hottest temperature ever of 117, and here we are again with another historic heat wave in the works.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

