Houston traffic – Holiday RV Rentals & Camping

HOUSTON (CW39) — Since some people still want to travel for the holidays, but also want to stay as safe as possible, many are considering renting an RV for Christmas or vacation next year. So CW39’s Shannon LaNier went to Amazing RVs to find out what you need to know about rentals.

Now that you know more about RV rentals, time to find out more about RV camping sites and what you need to know before you go. Here’s what Shannon LaNier learned at Parkview Riverside RV Park.