Houston traffic – Holiday RV Rentals & Camping

CW39

by: , @MrShannonLanier

Posted: / Updated:

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

CW39 Advertising Sales - 713-435-2852

Home For the Holidays Sweepstakes

HOUSTON (CW39) — Since some people still want to travel for the holidays, but also want to stay as safe as possible, many are considering renting an RV for Christmas or vacation next year. So CW39’s Shannon LaNier went to Amazing RVs to find out what you need to know about rentals.

Now that you know more about RV rentals, time to find out more about RV camping sites and what you need to know before you go. Here’s what Shannon LaNier learned at Parkview Riverside RV Park.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

Food Truck Friday

More Food Truck Friday

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss