Holocaust Museum Houston offering free admission in observance of Veterans Day

HOUSTON (CW39) In honor of Veterans Day, Holocaust Museum Houston is offering free admission to our nation’s veterans and active duty military on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Free admission includes entrance to all of the Museum’s offerings including the U.S. premiere exhibition of Mandela: Struggle for Freedom, a rich sensory experience of imagery, soundscape, digital media and objects used to explore the earthshaking fight for justice and human dignity in South Africa and its relevance to issues of today. The exhibition is open now through January 3, 2021.

Face masks are required for all visitors ages 10 and over. Visitors in need of a face mask will be provided one. Holocaust Museum Houston has opened up all interactive exhibitions and will provide a personal stylus or gloves to ensure participation but no direct touch of interactive exhibit elements.

Holocaust Museum Houston waives admission fees for children and students through age 18 every day, active duty military receive discounted admission year-round.

