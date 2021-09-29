Home Depot Starts new Skilled Labor Training Program

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot continues to capitalize on the desire of homeowners to improve their houses during the pandemic, with fiscal third-quarter sales surging 23% and beating Wall Street’s view. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Home Depot is starting a new program to get more skilled labors to Texas. the Path to Pro Skills program offers free job training and exclusive access to a new networking platform for those interested in starting a new career in the skilled trades. Texas Governor Greg Abbott waived regulations on plumber apprentices to meet demand following the severe winter storms in February.

The company says in 2019 of the tens-of-thousands of students that finished career and technology education programs in Texas in 2019, only 123 students were in HVAC, 103 students in plumbing, 196 students in electrical and 578 students in welding for the entire state.