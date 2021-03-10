Home equity in Black neighborhoods gaining momentum

HOUSTON (CW39) — People who bought homes in primarily Black neighborhoods in 2019 gained a median $59,000 in home equity last year, compared with $50,000 for people who bought homes in primarily white neighborhoods, according to a new report from Redfin.

Even though Black homeowners still have less equity than white homeowners, the home-equity gap between Black and white Americans is narrowing. That’s because significant gains in home values, which increase equity above initial down payments, fueled equity gains from 2019 to January 2021 for homeowners of all races. The typical homeowner in a primarily white neighborhood had $33,000 more home equity than the typical homeowner in a primarily Black neighborhood in 2019, a gap that had shrunk to $24,000 by January 2021.

Homeowners in Black neighborhoods experienced a nearly 200% home-equity increase in 2020.

Black homeowners nationwide who bought their homes in 2019 saw a 197% increase in home equity last year, a higher percentage increase than the other races. Home equity increased 191% for Hispanic homeowners, 79% for white homeowners and 44% for Asian homeowners. Black homeowners starting out with lower equity is a key reason for the larger percentage jump.