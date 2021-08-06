Home known for its Halloween displays has ‘strong’ message for the unvaccinated

by: Jeff Reeves, WNCN,

Posted:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man known for the elaborate holiday decorations at his home has put up what he said is a “strong statement” to those unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Jesse Jones’ home in downtown Raleigh is currently adorned with tombstones and a giant skeleton with a message board hanging from its waist that reads, “NOT VACCINATED SEE YOU SOON IDIOTS!”

The tombstones, which say “No vac” at the top, have messages on them that include “It wasn’t a hoax,” “My Dr. is on YouTube,” “I got my news from Fox” and “I listened to Trump.”

“Wear your mask, social distance, and get vaccinated. It’s just that simple. So, I just got frustrated because nobody does it, and that’s why I put that up — because it’s a strong statement,” Jones, a lawyer who practices in Lillington, told WNCN.

Jones says this is personal for him after his mother-in-law died from COVID-19 as did more than a dozen of his clients.

Currently, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in North Carolina — mainly among the unvaccinated.

As of July 23, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said more than 94% of COVID-19 cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said more than 97% of people in the hospital due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Mask mandates are being brought back in municipalities, businesses, and school systems across the country to combat the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Last week, the CDC reversed course on masks, recommending that even vaccinated people again don them indoors in areas where the virus is on the march, which is now most of the country.

